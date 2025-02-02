Late Goals Drop Jacks, Fall 3-2 (OT) in Green Bay

February 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







GREEN BAY, WI - Sunday afternoon the Muskegon Lumberjacks (23-11-3-4, 53 pts.) and Green Bay Gamblers (22-18-2-1, 45 pts.) took to the ice at the Resch Center to close out their 3-game weekend series. Despite leading for the majority of the game the Jacks fell in overtime after a goal in the final moments from the Gamblers.

For the third straight game the Lumberjacks opened the scoring in the first period and took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Seven minutes into the game Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) and David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) worked to cause a turnover at center ice. The two moved into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 rush with Lawrence carrying the puck on the near side of the ice. With the passing lane blocked, Lawrence fired a shot under the goalie's glove for his team leading 15th goal of the season.

In the second period the Lumberjacks struck first with a goal at the 16:18 mark of the frame. Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) tapped the puck around a defender and into the near side of the offensive zone before sending a pass across the ice for Jack Christ (Chaska, MN). The initial shot was stopped, but Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) followed up to push the rebound past the goalie to make it 2-0 Muskegon.

Green Bay got on the board for the first time in the final minute of the second period. Aidan Park won a face-off on the far side of the Jacks zone to Andrew O'Sullivan. After winning the draw Park moved to the middle of the slot and redirected O'Sullivan's shot into the goal to bring the score back to a one-goal difference before the third period.

The Lumberjacks held off the USHL's leading goal scorer for nearly the entire weekend, but with just over :90 seconds to play in regulation Will Zellers scored his first goal of the series to tie the game and force overtime.

With the beast awoken Zellers took the extra opportunity to add his second goal of the game with the overtime winner. After falling deep in the Lumberjacks zone Zellers trailed the play as the Jacks entered the Green Bay end on a 3-on-2 rush. Lukas Peterson found the rebound on the near side of the ice and swiped it towards the other end where Zellers picked it up in the neutral zone. All alone on a breakaway he used a wrist shot to end the game with a 3-2 final score.

Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (10-5-2-3) earned the overtime loss on his record, but turned aside 27 of the 30 shots sent his way. Gavin Moffat (20-14-0-0) picked up his USHL leading 20th win of the season with 27 saves on 29 shots against.

Next week the Jacks welcome the Tri-City Storm to Trinity Health Arena for a two game series on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (6p p.m.). For tickets and more information visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.