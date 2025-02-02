Idzan's Two-Goal Effort Caps off Perfect Road Trip

February 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars earned their ninth consecutive win with a 4-3 win over the Sioux City Musketeers on Sunday afternoon at the Tyson Events Center.

Lincoln (28-11-1-0) went a perfect three-for-three on a weekend road trip in three different cities against three different opponents. The Stars hold the best record in the USHL and moved four points ahead of idle Sioux Falls for first place in the Western Conference.

Bruno Idzan recorded his second multi-goal and the Stars' 22nd of the season. He has recorded a point in 10 of his first 14 games with the Stars and recorded 8 points (3+5) on the three-game road trip.

Idzan opened up the scoring with his fourth point in the last four periods and a goal similar to his Saturday-night tally. He whacked in a rebound between the circles after Jacob Rombach's shot from the far wall was denied.

Sioux City evened things up on a net-front goal by Kasen Muscutt at the 9:39 mark of the first but Aiden Janz settled a bouncing puck at the edge of the far circle off a partially blocked pass from Kade Kohanski and fed it to his right to Lefty Markonidis all alone near-post side for his 11th goal to put the Stars back in the lead, 2-1, at the 17:42 mark of the first.

Landen Gunderson tied the game up with his 20th goal of the season and fifth in the last three days 6:44 into the second but took a costly penalty at the 12:08 mark to help the Stars retake the lead. He received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for spearing that put the Stars on the power play for five minutes and they cashed in twice.

Etinne Lessard scored the first of two power-play goals on a fortuitous hop at the 13:52 mark. His wrist shot from the high slot caromed off goaltender Samuel Urban's stick at ice level and up in the air into the net to give the Stars their third different lead of the game. Lessard's fourth goal of the season also marked his ninth power-play point (2+7).

Idzan tallied his second of the day at the 15:27 mark on a one-time blast from the near circle off a pass from Dashel Oliver behind the net. It marked the 10th time in 40 games that the Stars have scored multiple times on the man advantage this season.

Sioux City tallied in the final minute and, similar to Cedar Rapids on Friday, nearly netted the game-tying goal not long after on a late rush. Yan Shostak made 18 saves to record his sixth consecutive win between the pipes and 17th of the season.

Lincoln returns home Friday, Feb. 7 to host the Omaha Lancers in the fourth installment of the 2024-25 I-80 rivalry at 7:05 at the Ice Box. The Stars are looking to win their 10th straight game, which would be their longest streak since winning 10 consecutive contests Feb. 23-Mar. 17, 2018. Tickets can be purchased at lincolnstars.com

