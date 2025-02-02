Zellers Wins It in OT for Green Bay

February 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay forward Will Zellers scored a pair of goals, including the game winner 54 seconds into overtime, to send the Gamblers past the Muskegon Lumberjacks 3-2 Sunday afternoon at the Resch Center for Boys & Girls Club Day, Bluey & Paw Patrol Night and Scout Day.

The Lumberjacks kicked off the game with a goal from Tynan Lawrence seven minutes into the first period, and Jack Galanek tallied another goal for Muskegon 16:18 into the second period to put the visitors up 2-0. Late in the second period, the Gamblers got on the board after Aidan Park scored his 25th goal of the season off a pass from Adrew O'Sullivan to give Green Bay's offense a spark.

The third period was back-and-forth until Zellers took over late in the game, and with 1:34 to go, he scored the game-tying goal off assists from Geno Carcone and Park. Less than a minute into overtime, Zellers tallied his league-leading 29th goal of the season when he slotted home a goal past Muskegon goaltender Stephen Peck on a breakaway to win the game for the Gamblers.

Green Bay, which improves to 22-18-1, outshot the Lumberjacks 30-29 and Gamblers goaltender Gavin Moffatt finished with 27 saves.

The Gamblers will return to action Friday night when Green Bay takes on the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. at the Resch Center. The game will be Trading Card Night, Flannel Check and Bud Night, buy your tickets online at gamblershockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.