Fargo Outlasts the Lancers

February 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Lancers hosted the Fargo Force Sunday Evening to conclude their 3-game weekend. The Lancers came off two rough games in as many nights with the Madison Captiols and would try to bounce back against one of their I-29 foes.

In the first period things would be quiet until just over the half-way point of the opening frame when forward Ryan Zaremba of the Fargo Force would open the scoring after shooting one through the Lancers net-minder to make it 1-0 Force. Just over one minute later, the Lancers would respond with forward Chris Battaini attempting to pass a puck back-door-instead the pass would ricochet off a Fargo Force stick and in the back of the net to knot the game up at one goal apiece going into the second period of play.

In the second period, the Fargo Force would begin to takeover and assert themselves offensively via Reid Daavettila who cash in on back-to-back tillies. The first one came just over the 13 minute mark in the middle frame. The second one would come just minutes later with Daavettila outworking the Lancers' defense to stretch Fargo's lead at 3-1 going into the third period of play.

In the third period, the Lancers would begin to press a little bit offensively leading to a Davis Borozinskis goal to cut the deficit to within one at 3-2. However, the Lancers were unable to sustain any kind of offensive zone pressure throughout the rest of the period despite getting a couple more chances. The Fargo Force would fend off Omaha in a 3-2 win over the Lancers.

The Lancers will be back in action Friday Night at the Ice Box to take on the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

