Playoff Tickets Available for Musketeers Season Ticket Holders

April 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







It's that time of year again, playoff hockey returns to Sioux City! Your Musketeers have clinched home ice advantage for the first round of the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs. This will be a best of three series with all three potential games being played at the Tyson Events Center. The schedule of games will go as such:

GAME ONE

Tuesday, April 15th @ 7:05 pm

Tyson Events Center

GAME TWO

Wednesday, April 16th @ 7:05 pm

Tyson Events Center

GAME THREE *If Necessary*

Thursday, April 17th @ 7:05 pm

Tyson Events Center

For all three games your seats and tickets that you've owned all season long are already held and will not be sold.

However, we now begin the process of printing off and organizing your tickets. These will be first available for pick up at the Sioux City Musketeers office in the Long Lines building beginning on Monday, April 14th from 9:00 AM - 5:00 and Tuesday, April 15th from 9:00 AM - 4:00 pm.

You can also pick up your tickets in the Tyson Events Center Primebank Box Office Lobby where our office manager, Rachael Long, will have a table off to the side with your tickets available for you to pick up. You will not be able to pick up your tickets at the Box Office windows, only at this table.

We will print your tickets for all three possible games and will charge you for the amount of tickets and games that end up being played after the series has concluded.

If you do not want your tickets, do not want all of your tickets or wish to add seats on to your ticket package you must notify the Musketeers by either calling us at (712) 252-2116 or by emailing Rachael Long at rachael@musketeershockey.com.

Please understand that if you do not notify us of any changes to your package prior to the series and you do not use all of your tickets you will still be charged the full amount for the tickets that were given to you.

For the postseason we will also no longer be adhering to the "No Ticket Left Behind Policy" which goes for any and all un-used playoff or regular season tickets.

We appreciate all of your support of the Musketeers this season and look forward to you continuing your support and energy into the playoffs as we make a run to bring a fifth Clark Cup back home to you all.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.