Frank Butler Promoted to Senior Director of Player Personnel

The United States Hockey League (USHL) has promoted Frank Butler to Senior Director of Player Personnel.

In his third season with the league, Butler is responsible for the supervision and execution of the USHL Development Series and events including the DICK'S Sporting Goods Fall Classic, Frosty Cup and American Cup powered by Wegman's.

"Frank's experience and institutional knowledge has been a tremendous asset to our league as we communicate the benefits of our pathway and connect with prospective players evaluating their options," said USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan. "During his tenure, we've raised the bar for competition and participation in our owned events by attracting top-tier teams and talent from across North America."

Central to Butler's work is his communication potential players, parents and advisors on behalf of the USHL. The East Haven, Conn., native served as an Eastern USA Scout with the Tri-City Storm during the 2020-21 season. Formerly a forward at Nichols College, Butler served as captain his senior season and was a three-time member of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Northeast Academic All-Conference Team.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to expand my role within the league and take the next step in my professional career," stated Butler. "As made clear in the Declaration of Excellence, the USHL is well positioned to face new challenges and emerge stronger with highly talented, resourced players across all 16 teams."

