Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

April 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Visiting the Stampede

The Black Hawks go on the road for the first time during the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs, visiting the Sioux Falls Stampede for Games One and Two of a best-of-five series on Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (6:05 p.m). Game Three (Monday) and Game Four (Tuesday, if necessary) will be at Young Arena, both beginning at 6:35 p.m. If the series extends to a full five games, the finale will be played in Sioux Falls on Friday, April 21st at 7:05 p.m. During scheduled meetings in 2024/25, the Hawks were 4-0-0 versus the Stampede. The series included Waterloo's highest-scoring night of the season (eight goals on January 30th) and the Hawks' biggest comeback in a game since 2010. March 18th, Waterloo recovered from a 4-0 deficit to win 5-4 in a shootout.

Playoff Leaders

The Black Hawks advanced past the Tri-City Storm in a two-game playoff series earlier this week. After completing the first round, several Waterloo players are currently ranked among the USHL's postseason leaders. Brendan McMorrow's three points tie him for fourth in league scoring. He and Kaeden Hawkins each had two goals and are among 10 league players who have scored more than once this postseason (Drake Murray of the Sioux City Musketeers and Mason Moe of the Madison Capitols each have three goals currently). In net, Carter Casey ranks third in goals-against average (2.00) and save percentage (.915).

Spreading the Points Around

Waterloo scored nine total goals during two games against the Storm. When adding assists, 15 different Hawks had at least one point. Brendan McMorrow, Kaeden Hawkins, Chase Jette, Reid Daavettila, and Brock Schultz have opened the postseason with multiple points. Eight of Waterloo's top nine scorers during the regular season had at least one point during the opening series.

Hewson Returns

Easton Hewson missed the final three games during the regular season but made a big splash during the opening round of the playoffs. The defenseman broke a 2-2 tie with a second period power play goal in Game Two on Tuesday night. That go-ahead score would put the Hawks in front for the rest of the evening. In the regular season, Hewson scored one goal and produced three total points in 19 games after being traded to the Black Hawks by the Sioux City Musketeers in late January. Including his time with Sioux City, the Alberta native accumulated 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 48 combined games over the winter.

Recent Games

Brendan McMorrow lifted the Hawks to a 2-1 Game One win against the Tri-City Storm Monday. Kaeden Hawkins scored two goals in Game Two Tuesday, helping Waterloo to a 7-3 win.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.