Jacks Face Phantoms in Eastern Conference Semis

April 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - After a first-round victory over Cedar Rapids to start the week, the Muskegon Lumberjacks will hit the road and head East to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH, for a second-round matchup against the Youngstown Phantoms.

Second Round Schedule

Sat. April 19 | 6:00 pm ET | at Youngstown

Sun. April 20 | 7:05 pm ET | at Youngstown

Tue. April 22 | 7:00 pm ET | vs Youngstown

Wed. April 23 | 7:00 pm ET | vs Youngstown *if necessary

Fri. April 25 | 7:00 pm ET | at Youngstown *if necessary

The Season Long Series

There is no team that the Jacks saw more during the regular season than the Phantoms. The first meetings of the season came back in December when the Jacks swept a two-game weekend series at Trinity Health Arena. The first game went the way of the Jacks by a score of 4-3 despite being out shot 41-26. Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) stopped 38 of 41 shots and even mixed in an assist in the win.

One night later, the Jacks skated away with a 5-3 win. Again out shot 36-25, it was this time Stephen Peck (New York, NY) who earned the win in the crease with 33 saves on 36 shots. Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) scored a pair of goals while David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) added two assists and a goal of his own.

Just twenty days later, the teams met for games 3 and 4 of the season-long series. This time at the Covelli Centre. The Friday night match up was a 3-2 Jacks win despite a heavy shot total in favor of Youngstown for the third straight game. Gadzhiev made 42 saves on 44 shots for the win.

On Saturday night, the Jacks carried a 5-2 lead into the third period, but a 3-goal third period tied the game for the Phantoms, including a strike from Jamison Sluys with 40 seconds left to play. Scoreless through the 5-minute 3-on-3 overtime, the game went the way of Youngstown in a shootout.

In early January, the teams met for a three-game series at Trinity Health Arena. The first two games went to Youngstown. Friday night, the Phantoms won 5-4 in a shootout, while Saturday brought their first regulation win over the Lumberjacks since March 10, 2024, 4-3.

Sunday's game was put in the Lumberjacks' win column, responding in a big way with a 6-2 victory. Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) found the back of the net twice and added an assist, while David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) scored once and added a trio of assists.

The final weekend series of the regular season came in late February at the Covelli Centre. The Phantoms won both games: a 3-1 win on Friday and a 5-4 win on Saturday.

Overall, the Jacks hold 4-3-0-2 record against the Phantoms this season. The last time the teams met in the postseason was during the 2015 Clark Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Jacks won the series 3-1, with two wins coming in overtime.

Over the Airwaves

FloHockey is the official live stream partner of the USHL. Follow along all season long on FloHockey or with a free internet radio feed is also available on Mixlr and the Lumberjacks Hockey Network Presented by Lakeside Surfaces with Voice of the Jacks, Ezra Gennello.

Thirty minutes to puck drop every game day, the Lumberjacks Hockey Network Pregame Show takes place on Facebook Live.

