Shostak Stymies Black Hawks, Stars Win Fifth Straight

October 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Yan Shostak stopped all 36 shots that he faced and the Lincoln Stars defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks, 3-0, on Saturday night at the Ice Box.

Shostak recorded his first regular-season shutout and second in his USHL career. The Minsk, Belarus native previously shut out the Black Hawks in Game 1 of the First Round of the 2024 Clark Cup Playoffs and has now stopped 125-of-126 shots over his last three games head-to-head with Waterloo (4-2-1-0)

"That's how hard it is to complete a shutout in this league," head coach Rocky Russo said. "We got some blocks, he made some huge saves and we stuck to it to come away with a big 3-0 win."

Lincoln (6-1-0-0) scored in each period to stretch its win streak to five games and earn its sixth consecutive win at home dating back to last regular season. The last time the Stars won six straight home games was

Caeden Herrington opened the scoring on a wrist shot from the right point that went top shelf left corner at the 15:50 mark of the first to highlight a period in which the Stars outshot the Black Hawks, 13-4.

"Obviously just trying to get pucks to the net," Herrington said. "I think I just found a lane at the last second there and found the back of the net. Got lucky."

Daniel Shlaine cycled behind the net and set up Alex Pelletier on a back-shoulder backhand pass right in front of the net for the backhand tap in 2:14 into the second. Pelletier jumped up to play on Shlaine and Dashel Oliver's line after Kade Kohanski moved into a center role for Saturday night and Pelletier recorded his second goal of the season.

The Stars netted another highlight-reel quality goal when Jack Pechar cashed in at 15:%8 of the third. Blake Montgomery intercepted a clearing attempt in the attacking zone and slipped a smooth backhand to Pechar behind the defense in the right-wing circle. He cut to the net and switched from forehand to backhand to score his fourth goal of the season. Pechar has recorded a point all seven games so far.

The Stars head on the road for two games in Youngstown next weekend. Lincoln's next home game is Oct. 25 when the Tri-City Storm come to town for First Responders Night. Tickets are available now at lincolnstars.com.

