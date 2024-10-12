Gameday Preview

October 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. BLACK HAWKS

When: Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Early Period Strikes

- The Stars have struck early and often to start periods over their last two games. Lincoln has scored five times in the opening 2:30 of a period last Saturday and last night.

Key 2: Rejuvenate The Power Play

- Lincoln entered the weekend leading the USHL in power-play percentage but went 0-for-3 last night against Des Moines. All three of those chances came in the first period and the Stars also allowed their first shorthanded goal of the season.

Key 3: Playoff Mindset

- Ever since Rocky Russo took over as Stars head coach in 2021, one thing has been certain: Lincoln and Waterloo have met in the playoffs each season. The Stars have won two of those three matchups, including sweeping the Black Hawks on the road as the sixth seed last season.

