Stampede Sweep in Home Doubleheader

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Stampede sweep in their first home doubleheader of the season. Goals from Sam Spehar, John McNelis, and Reid Varkonyi helped push the team to a 5-3 win over the Cedar Rapids Roughriders. Goaltender Aiden Wright made both starts this weekend and took home the win tonight with 15 saves.

The Stampede set themselves up with work to do late in the first period. Less than a minute into the game the Herd found themselves on their first power play of the night. The team was unable to take advantage and Cedar Rapids proceeded to score two goals in under three minutes. The first Cedar Rapids goal came at 10:03 when Heath Nelson found the back of the net. Their second goal came at 12:48 when Cayden Casey stuck it five-hole on goaltender Aiden Wright. The Herd then headed to their first penalty of the night. Forward Reid Varkonyi was called for Checking-from-Behind and was also given a 10-minute misconduct. Sioux Falls was able to kill the penalty and shift the momentum. Sam Spehar shoveled one out front thanks to pass from teammate Ethan Wyttenbach. Gennadi Chaly was also credited with an assist on the goal. Spehar struck again at 19:11 of the first period. A similar play out front earned the Stampede their first power-play goal of the season. Noah Urness was credited with the assist on the power play goal. Though the Herd found themselves down early, the group outshot the Roughriders 20-4 in the first period.

It was the Stampede with the early goal in the second period. John McNelis tallied his fourth goal of the season only 1:13 into the period. He was assisted by linemates Austin Baker and Brock James. The Stampede had plenty of chances late in the second but were unable to find the back of the net. With less than a minute remaining the Herd believed to have earned their fourth goal of the night but after review, the referees were unable to determine whether the puck crossed the goal line. Sioux Falls continued to lead Cedar Rapids in shots on goal 11-5 in the second period.

The Roughriders made it interesting in the third. On just their 11th shot of the night, the team tied the game with a goal from James Mackey. With 11:57 remaining in regulation, Reid Varkonyi scored the Stampede's fourth goal in controversial fashion. It was questioned whether the goal was kicked into the net or not, but was ruled a good goal by officials. Alex Rybakov was added to the team lead after taking the puck to the net himself. Less than 30 seconds later, Rybakov would head to the locker room after taking a hit to the head. Cedar Rapids' Amine Hajibi was given a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for head contact. The Herd were unable to convert on the major penalty but still secured the 5-3 win over the Cedar Rapids Roughriders.

For the second night in a row, the Stampede had 40 or more shots on goal. Tonight, they led Cedar Rapids 40-18.

For the first time this season, goaltender Aiden Wright made back-to-back starts. He earned his third win of the season with 15 saves. His save percentage this season moves to .857.

The Stampede will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center next weekend. They will host the Tri-City Storm for two games. On Friday night, the PREMIER Center will change into a magical world on Wizards night. On Saturday, the Stampede will host their annual Trick-or-Treat Night thanks to Dental Solutions. Fans are encouraged to dress up and can trick-or-treat around the concourse pregame. The organization is also hosting a pumpkin carving contest. Pumpkins delivered to the Stampede office by 4 pm on Friday, October 18th, will be displayed at the game on the 19th. The top three pumpkins will win a prize.

Tickets to all Stampede homes can be purchased by calling the Stampede office at 605.275.4625 or by 1111 N. Lake Ave.

