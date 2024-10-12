Musketeers Return from Fargo with Shootout Victory

Fargo, ND - Clutch plays in the final round of the shootout from Tate Pritchard and Samuel Urban lifted the Musketeers to a 3-2 victory over the defending Clark Cup Champion Fargo Force on Saturday.

A scoreless first period was usurped by an eventful second as Olivers Murnieks (2) scored the Musketeers third short handed goal of the season at the 8:44 mark of the second period. Pritchard (4) added a tally moments later at the 10:19 mark of the second to give the Musketeers a 2-0 lead.

Fargo found the back of the net off the stick of Merril Steenari at 12:52 that cut into the Musketeer lead 2-1 entering the third period.

Late in the final stanza the Force tied the game at two from Eero Butella's second goal of the season at 17:57 in the third and sent the game into overtime.

Following a scoreless overtime period and three rounds of the shootout. Pritchard played the part of the hero netting the deciding shootout goal in the sudden death round of the shootout. Urban slammed the door shut, denying Fargo on their final attempt.

Urban once again made up a shot deficit for the Musketeers by stopping 27 of 29 shots.

Four games into the young campaign the Musketeers are the lone undefeated team in the USHL and are tied atop the league standings with Chicago and Lincoln at eight points a piece.

After the brief road trip to Fargo, Sioux City now returns home for a pair of games in the friendly confines on Friday and Saturday when they face the United States National Team Development Program U17's.

For those Taylor Swift fans, Saturday will be your chance to win tickets to her concert on November 1st in Indianapolis along with $1,000 in travel credit. The Musketeers are giving these prizes away to one lucky fan in attendance at Saturday night's contest. Puck drop is scheduled that night for 6:05 pm.

