Musketeers Make Blockbuster Swap

January 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers today announced that they have traded defenseman Easton Hewson and a 2025 Phase II 10th round draft pick to the Waterloo Black Hawks. In exchange for defenseman Landon Nycz and a 2025 Phase I 3rd round pick, 2025 Phase II 1st and 3rd round picks and a 2026 Phase I 4th round pick.

Landon Nycz played in 34 games for Waterloo this season and collected 18 points through 5 goals collaborated by 13 assists with a -2 margin. One of his five goals this season came at the Tyson Events Center against the Musketeers on November 8th.

Committed to play at the University of Massachusetts, Nycz has appeared in 86 total games with the Black Hawks across two seasons. He has six goals and 25 assists in that time for 31 total points.

"Landon is a highly skilled defenseman who brings exceptional talent, poise, and a strong two-way game to our blue line," said Musketeers General Manager, Sean Clark. "His style of play fits seamlessly with our team, and we believe he will be a key contributor as we aim to make a run at a fifth Clark Cup Championship."

Easton Hewson played in 29 games this season with Sioux City and accrued seven points via three goals and four assists with a -2 plus/minus.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Hewson is committed to play at Minnesota State University.

The Musketeers begin a three game weekend on Friday night in Sioux Falls. They return home for a pair of games beginning on Saturday at 6:05 pm when they face the Stampede again before wrapping up the weekend series on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm when they take on the Lincoln Stars.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.