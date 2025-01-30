Hawks Make Sizable Acquisition

January 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks completed a deal with the Sioux City Musketeers on Thursday, adding defenseman Easton Hewson in exchange for Landon Nycz.

At 6-foot, 4-inches and 221 pounds, Hewson is one of the United States Hockey League's most imposing defensemen. The Minnesota State recruit is spending his first season in the USHL. He has two prior years of experience in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the Calgary Canucks.

As a Musketeer, the 19-year-old Edmonton native appeared in 29 games with three goals and four assists. Hewson scored his first goal on October 11th against the National Team Development Program. His most recent tally was on January 17th during a 3-0 Sioux City road win against the Fargo Force.

Last winter, Hewson helped Calgary to an AJHL postseason title and an appearance in the Centennial Cup semifinal as the Canucks bid for Canada's Junior A Championship. His postseason exploits included 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 15 league playoff games, then another assist in six Centennial Cup games. During the 2023/24 regular season, Hewson was Calgary's highest-scoring defenseman and ranked fifth overall on the team with 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) across 54 contests.

Last spring, NHL Central Scouting slotted Hewson 183rd among North American prospects eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft. Although he was not chosen by an NHL team, Sioux City selected him with a first round Phase II pick (12th overall) during the 2024 USHL Draft.

Hewson joins Black Hawk Captain Reid Morich as the second current Waterloo player committed to Minnesota State.

Nycz skated in Waterloo for two seasons. He played in 86 games, recording six goals and 25 assists.

The Black Hawks play on the road tonight against the Sioux Falls Stampede before returning home tomorrow to host the Des Moines Buccaneers.

