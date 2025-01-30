Weekend Preview Features Back-To-Back Matchups vs Waterloo
January 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers News Release
Game: Date: Time: Location:
Des Moines at Waterloo 1/31 7:05 p.m. Young Arena
Waterloo at Des Moines 2/1 6:00 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex
Results: Week of Jan. 24-30 Record: 1-2-0
Lincoln (5) at Des Moines (6) on Jan. 24
Des Moines (1) at Sioux City (4) on Jan. 25
Des Moines (3) at Cedar Rapids (2) on Jan. 26
Des Moines Top Scorers:
Jack Kernan (F) - 38GP | 18G | 17A | 35P
Andrew Clarke (F) - 38GP | 14G | 14A | 28P
Ben Kevan (F) - 29GP | 10G | 18A | 28P
Des Moines Goaltenders:
Max Weilandt - 20GP | 10-6-1 | 2.81 GAA | 0.891%
Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau - 21GP | 7-13-1 | 3.66 GAA | 0.884%
Bucs Notes:
Jack Kernan is tenth in the USHL in scoring with 18 goals and 17 assists. Kernan is second in the league for PPGs, notching nine in 38GP.
Richard Baran ranks eighth in scoring among defensemen in the USHL, with 2 goals and 19 assists in 31GP.
Des Moines is 5-5-0 in their last 10GP.
WATERLOO
Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines Waterloo
Overall Record
17-19-2
17-10-5-4
Home Record
7-11-1
9-5-1-4
Away Record
10-8-1
8-5-4
Goals For
115
120
Goals Against
131
107
PP%
22.7%
23.6%
PK%
75.7%
80.8%
Previous Meetings:
Des Moines (3) at Waterloo (4) on Sept. 28
Waterloo (4) at Des Moines (2) on Oct. 4
Des Moines (4) at Waterloo (3) on Oct. 25 (SO)
Waterloo (1) at Des Moines (4) on Nov. 2
Waterloo Top Scorers:
Kaeden Hawkins (F) - 35GP | 15G | 10A | 25P
Dylan Compton (D) - 36GP | 2G | 23A | 25P
Grady Deering (F) - 36GP | 8G | 16A | 24P
Waterloo Goaltenders:
Kambryn Hendrickson - 16GP | 7-6-2 | 2.54 GAA | .911%
Calvin Vachon - 20GP | 8-7-3-1 | 2.68 GAA | .897%
Black Hawks Notes:
Dylan Compton ranks fifth in scoring among USHL defensemen with 2 goals and 23 assists in 36GP.
Waterloo is 6-3-1 in their last 10GP.
Game Specials: February 1
Join the Buccaneers on Saturday, Feb. 1, for a Dupaco Cowbell Cup faceoff against the Waterloo Black Hawks at 6:00 p.m. Enjoy 2-for-1 Beer Night-buy one, get one free on select adult beverages through the end of the first period. Restrictions apply.
Tickets available now at tickets.bucshockey.com or by calling (515) 278-2827.
Season tickets on sale soon! Join the Buccaneers Crew - for exclusive perks, Unlock the Trove. More information coming soon.
