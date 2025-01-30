Maltais Commits to Northeastern

Lincoln Stars captain Matthew Maltais has announced his commitment to play college hockey at Northeastern University, an NCAA Division I program in the Hockey East Conference.

Maltais, 20, is in his second season with the Stars and has shined in a top-line role with Jack Pechar and Layne Loomer. His 29 points (12+17) are tied for fourth-most on the Stars and his 99 shots are second-highest. Maltais is in the midst of a seven-game point streak with nine points in that time (1+8). He recorded 20 points (8+12) in 45 games last season and previously played two seasons in the BCHL with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, recording a combined 58 points (19+39) in 69 games.

"It's a great program," Maltais said. "It was honestly a dream school growing up. I've always talked about wanting to go there. For it to be in a great city like Boston, just a great culture and a winning team is exciting for me and my family since it's close to home. It's only about four hours from home and they'll be coming to plenty of games."

Northeastern is 9-11-3 this season and is looking to win its third straight Beanpot Championship next week. Former Stars Jake Boltmann (2019-21), Jo Lemay (2021-22), Cameron Whitehead (2021-23) are all on Northeastern's 2024-25 roster. NHL alumni include former Stars Zach Aston-Reese, Cayden Primeau and Kevin Roy.

The Huskies are led by Jerry Keefe, who is in his fourth season at the helm. He was previously named the Hockey East Coach of the Year in 2022 after a 25-13-1 campaign that resulted in the school's most recent NCAA Tournament berth. Keefe is 68-53-12 since taking over in 2021 after 10 years as an assistant with the Huskies.

"We're really happy for Malts," Stars head coach Rocky Russo said. "I think it's a good fit for him academically. Certainly, from a hockey perspective, going to the Hockey East is a great conference and challenging hockey night in and night out. It's closer to home for him and I think all around a really good fit. We're looking forward to Matt joining them next season."

Maltais and the Stars play three road games this weekend before returning home Feb. 7 to host Omaha.

