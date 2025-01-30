Hawks' Outburst Sinks Sioux Falls

January 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Brendan McMorrow and Teddy Townsend each scored twice, and the Waterloo Black Hawks coasted past the Sioux Falls Stampede 8-3 Thursday at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

It was the Hawks' highest-scoring night since an 8-1 victory against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders last April. Thursday's win also follows a high-scoring 6-3 result at Green Bay last Saturday. Six goals had been the team's previous season-high.

A three-goal opening period propelled Waterloo to the lead at the first intermission. Alex Misiak scored the opener at 1:37. The Stampede were unable to clear; instead the puck came to Misiak in the low slot, one-on-one against Aiden Wright, and the Slovakian forward snapped home his third of the season.

Sioux Falls tied the game just over four minutes later. Ethan Wyttenbach fought through a hook to send a shot toward the net. Calvin Vashon got a piece of that chance but couldn't keep it out.

Waterloo seized the lead again at 14:10. Teddy Mallgrave was trailing a rush into the offensive end; Kaeden Hawkins dropped him the puck, and the big defenseman sent his attempt to the top shelf.

McMorrow made it a two-goal lead at 17:13. He picked up the rebound of a Dylan Compton try near the top of the crease to score from pointblank range.

The Hawks broke the game open with three goals in the first six minutes of the second. McMorrow notched his second of the night, banging in the rebound chance of a Grady Deering attempt at 1:42.

Twenty-three seconds later, Townsend scored the first of his consecutive goals. Matthew Lansing fed him the key pass across the slot. Then at 5:32, Townsend struck again on a setup by his other linemate, Ty Mason.

Javon Moore broke up the scoring run, capitalizing for Sioux Falls at 12:20 after a Hawks turnover in the defensive zone.

It was just 35 seconds after that goal when Deering answered. The puck came his way out of the corner, and Deering slipped in his chance from the top of the crease.

Chase Jette added one more second period goal at 15:42. It was a two-on-one rush with back-and-forth passing between Jette and Reid Morich before Jette hit the net from the left circle.

The third period nearly melted away before Sioux Falls produced the final goal. The Stampede were on a five-on-three advantage when Reid Varkonyi squeezed in a shot from the bottom of the right circle with one second to play.

Thursday's result completes a four-game road sequence. Waterloo brings back three wins after crisscrossing the league.

The Hawks return to home ice during this three-game weekend is on Friday against the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7:05 p.m. It's a United States Air Force College Night, with $10 tickets for all college students with ID. All fans in attendance will also receive a voucher for free hot chocolate on National Hot Chocolate Day; those vouchers can be redeemed at Cedar Valley Kwik Star locations. Order tickets from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or by visiting tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 3 5 0 - 8

Sioux Falls 1 1 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Misiak 3 (Brady), 1:37. 2, Sioux Falls, Wyttenbach 18 5:43. 3, Waterloo, Mallgrave 6 (Hawkins), 14:10. 4, Waterloo, McMorrow 12 (Compton), 17:13. Penalties-Mason Wat (checking from behind), 6:12; Ingles Sf (holding), 8:25.

2nd Period-5, Waterloo, McMorrow 13 (Deering), 1:42. 6, Waterloo, Townsend 7 (Lansing, Bogas), 2:05. 7, Waterloo, Townsend 8 (Mason), 5:32. 8, Sioux Falls, Moore 8 (Baker), 12:20. 9, Waterloo, Deering 9 12:55. 10, Waterloo, Jette 6 (Morich, Hawkins), 15:42. Penalties-Mallgrave Wat (holding), 8:11.

3rd Period-11, Sioux Falls, Varkonyi 8 19:59. Penalties-Phelan Wat (hooking), 17:59; Vachon Wat (delay of game), 18:45.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 10-14-4-28. Sioux Falls 8-10-9-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 1; Sioux Falls 0 / 4.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 9-7-3-2 (27 shots-24 saves). Sioux Falls, Wright 16-6-1-0 (28 shots-20 saves).

A-3,211

