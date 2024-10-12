Lancers Get First Win of Season in Shutout Over Steel

October 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







RALSTON, NE - In a physical battle from the start, the Chicago Steel (4-3-0-0, 8 pts.) were shut out 2-0 by Omaha (1-4-0-0, 2 pts.) in the Lancers first win of the season Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Steel netminder Jack Parsons stopped 27 shots in the loss, marking the third time in four starts he allowed two goals or fewer.

The win for Omaha comes days after Colten St. Clair took over as the team's new head coach.

The first period was a noticeably physical one between the two teams, and the Lancers received the first power play after a checking from behind call against the Steel early in the frame.

Halfway through the advantage, the Lancers nearly broke through on a shot through traffic, followed by a rebound that bounced to Parsons' right, but the Steel netminder made a great stop to stonewall the chance.

Five minutes after Omaha's advantage, the Steel got their second power play of the period after Arseni Marchenko was boarded in the corner.

The Steel looked for shooting chances, but instead, it was the Lancers who created the best look while shorthanded, as David Deputy got loose on a breakaway but Parsons outwaited the streaking forward and made a dazzling stop with his left pad.

Omaha's physical play wore on Chicago and got it the first goal of the night after Deputy turned and fired a puck towards the goal mouth, where Jamison Sluys got a stick on it for his first goal of the season.

The Lancers took the momentum from the late first period goal and put it all into the second, owning the shots and chances throughout the entire period.

Four minutes into the period, Chicago attempted a breakout in front of its own crease, but a turnover resulted in a grade A chance for the Lancers, forcing Parsons to make a remarkable blocker stop in a bang-bang sequence.

Omaha went to its second power play just before the midway point of the second period and was a post away from taking a two-goal lead when a one timer shot from Hunter Ramos rattled off the right post.

With 8:06 left in the second, the Steel surrendered the puck near the crease, resulting in a shot off the post. Parsons made a quick play to fling his glove hand backward and clear the airborne puck out of danger.

Ten seconds later, another Steel turnover in the defending end gave Omaha a second great look, a wraparound chance that glanced off the post and out.

The Steel registered just four shots on goal in the second period, their lowest in a single period since February 2 last season when they posted three shots in the second frame against Green Bay.

With nine minutes left, the Steel got their best chance to get on the board when Ashton Schultz found Kolin Sisson in the low slot with Hendrickson dropped in the butterfly, but Sisson's shot narrowly missed the left post.

The Steel worked to find the equalizer with time dwindling in the third when Luke Goukler had a 2-on-1 chance with 2:30 to go. Goukler elected to shoot from the left wing, but Hendrickson made the stop.

Chicago emptied its net with two minutes left, but a turnover at the blue line with under a minute to play sprung Ramos to pot an empty net goal and put away the Lancers 2-0 win.

The Steel will close out the weekend against the Omaha on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4:05 pm.

Next week, Chicago will head to Madison for the first time this season and take on the Capitols on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:05 pm before returning home for a pair of games.

Saturday, Oct. 19 features the slowest two minutes in sports with Turtle Races in partnership with Hickory Knolls Discovery Center at 6:05 pm against Madison. The next day, Sunday, Oct. 20, features a celebration of Women in Sports with a special appearance from Olympic gold medalist and WHL champion Kendall Coyne Schofield at 4:05 pm against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Oct. 20 is the first Lou Malnati's Family Pack game this season. The Lou Malnati's Family Pack is available for select games this season, where fans can get four tickets, four hot dogs, four chips, four sodas or water, four Chuck-A-Pucks, and two Lou Malnati personal pizza coupons for just $60. Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10. All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Season ticket plans are on sale now, starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts and special events.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush: Sunday, October 13 at Omaha Lancers (4:05 pm CT) Friday, October 18 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT) Saturday, October 19 vs. Madison Capitols (6:05 pm CT) | Turtle Races in partnership with Hickory Knolls Discovery Center

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.