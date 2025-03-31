Defenseman Going to D.C.

March 31, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - David Gucciardi is the latest former Waterloo Black Hawk to sign with a National Hockey League team; he reached terms with the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Gucciardi joined the Hawks partway through the COVID-affected 2020/21 season. He was selected by Washington during the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft following his freshman campaign at Michigan State. Gucciardi recently wrapped up his collegiate career, and his senior season was his most successful at the college level.

The Toronto native is the second former Black Hawk to sign an entry-level contract within three days. On Saturday, Sam Rinzel inked a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Although Gucciardi only played in slightly over half of Waterloo's 2020/21 games, he was still among the team's most offensively productive defenseman. The then-18-year-old notched seven goals and 10 assists in 29 games. His biggest performance was a two-goal night against the Dubuque Fighting Saints on February 12, 2021. Gucciardi's second goal of the game tied the score with 4:12 remaining. Ethan Szmagaj's go-ahead goal just over a minute later would send Waterloo to a 7-6 road win.

In 139 career games at Michigan State, Gucciardi recorded 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) and a +14 plus-minus differential. This winter, he achieved collegiate career highs in goals (six), assists (10), points (16), plus/minus (+21), and shots (88) in 37 games for the Spartans. Gucciardi ranked second on the team in plus/minus and third in blocked shots (39). Michigan State claimed its second straight Big Ten Conference Tournament title and automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

Six former Black Hawks have played for the Capitals; that's tied for the most by any NHL club. Forward Craig Smith was the most recent, following a trade near the end of the 2022/23 season. The illustrious group also includes Zach Sanford, Patrick Wey, John Gruden, Peter Ferraro, and Chris Ferraro.

Monday's contract package will begin next fall during the 2025/26 NHL season. In the meantime, Gucciardi is expected to finish the current slate with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. Hershey's roster also includes another former Black Hawk under contract with the Capitals: Alex Limoges.

Thirteen former Waterloo skaters have appeared in at least one NHL game this season. The group includes Gucciardi's Waterloo teammate, Max Sasson. Sasson and Rinzel each played in their first career NHL games during the current schedule.

