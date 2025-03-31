Mesic, Vig, Heil Named Players of the Week

Michael Mesic, Maxon Vig and Caleb Heil have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between March 24-30.

Forward of the Week

Michael Mesic, Youngstown Phantoms

Scored twice in Youngstown's 6-1 win against Fargo on Friday.

Recorded his first career hat trick on Saturday, leading the Phantoms to a 5-3 comeback win over the Force after trailing by three goals.

Led USHL skaters in goals (5) and tied for second in points (5) on the week, finishing with seven shots and a +3 rating.

Defenseman of the Week

Maxon Vig, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Assisted on the second goal and scored midway through the second period in Cedar Rapids' 7-1 win against the NTDP U18 team on Friday.

Found the back of the net in back-to-back games for the first time this season, scoring in the RoughRiders' 6-4 win against the NTDP.

Finished with four shots and a +5 rating.

Goalie of the Week

Caleb Heil, Madison Capitols

Stopped 43 of 45 shots in Madison's 5-2 win vs. Muskegon on Friday, including 18 saves in both the first and third periods.

Made 39 saves on 42 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Lumberjacks on Saturday.

Earned Goalie of the Week honors for the second straight week, finishing with a 1-1-0-0 record, 2.54 goals against average and a .943 save percentage.

