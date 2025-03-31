Week 28 Preview

OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers will play host to two Eastern Conference teams in as many nights starting Saturday with the Dubuque Fighting Saints before concluding a Sunday Evening matchup with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Lancers Host A Top Eastern Team On Saturday The Lancers will take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints for the first time since October when the Lancers shut out the Saints 5-0 in Dubuque. The last time the Lancers hosted the Fighting Saints would be back in October of 2023 when the Lancers fell by the score of 8-5 despite a stellar performance from now former Lancers forward Drew DellaSalla who recorded a hat-trick in that game. The Lancers have only defeated Dubuque once all-time at Liberty First Credit Union Arena with that lone win coming back in February of 2018.

Lancers Round Out Their Home Schedule Against The RoughRiders The Lancers will host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for the first and final time this season. The Lancers will seek their first win over the RoughRiders on home ice for the first time since October of 2019. The Lancers and RoughRiders have not gone to many overtimes over the years with the last game going to extra time took place in March of 2012 when the Lancers would eventually prevail in a shootout. The Lancers are 8-2-0-0 against the RoughRiders all-time when playing at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Broadcast Information Saturday Night's game against the Fighting Saints will commence at 6:05 PM CST. Sunday's game will be held at 4:05 PM CST. You can catch both games on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

