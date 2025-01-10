Stars Erupt for Eight Goals, Beat NTDP

The Lincoln Stars erupted for four goals in the first period to defeat the USA Hockey NTDP U17's on Friday night at the Ice Box.

Dashel Oliver scored twice and added two assists to lead the Stars. Tanner Henricks (1+2) and Daniel Shlaine (0+3) recorded three points apiece as Lincoln (20-19-1-0) snapped a two-game losing skid.

Hunter Anderson wasted no time lighting the lamp in his first game with the Stars. Anderson, acquired from Sioux Falls along with a future draft pick on Thursday, netted his first Lincoln goal off a drop pass on the backhand from Shlaine at the 4:01 mark of the first.

Oliver added a power-play goal 1:40 later when he potted home a rebound on the backhand. Shlaine and Anderson set him up in what was nearly a tic-tac-toe goal but still resulted in Oliver's 10th of the campaign and second power-play goal.

Jack Pechar continued his tear since returning from the holiday break with his 12th goal at the 13:41 mark of the first to restore the two-goal lead. He nearly lost the puck when entering the zone on the right-wing side at the circle but recovered and flicked it past goaltender Luke Carrithers to make it 3-1, Stars.

Henricks capped the four-goal first period on an apple from Pechar at the 19:36 mark. The Stars' defenseman received a pass from Pechar steps to his left, drew Carriters away from the far post and then wristed it there just inside the post to give Lincoln a 4-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Oliver scored his second goal of the night 4:39 into the second period before Aiden Janz added another tally nine seconds later to chase Carrithers. Oliver cashed in at the near post off a pass from Henricks in the far corner to record his fourth career multi-goal game. Janz scored from the other post shortly after on a pass from Gio DiGiulian in the near circle for Janz's second goal in the last three games and third of the season.

Lefty Markonidis recovered from his own shot being blocked into the neutral to score his 10th goal at the 18:57 mark. He recovered the blocked biscuit back at his own blue line before speeding past everyone and tucking the puck around new goaltender Joey Slavick's right pad at the near post.

Ethan Weber scored the Stars' only goal in the third period, collecting his own rebound in the slot and shooting it past Slavick at the 17:20 mark for his third goal of the season. With Weber and Henricks scoring it marked the first time that two Stars' defensemen scored in the same game since Kai Janviriya and Adam Kleber tallied against Omaha Feb. 3, 2024.

Lukas Zajic scored the NTDP's first goal at the 8:45 mark of the first on their third shot of the game. Sammy Nelson scored a power-play goal at the 5:04 mark of the third to snap a perfect 14-for-14 stretch for Lincoln.

Lincoln wraps up the weekend against U17's Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.

