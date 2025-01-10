Gameday Preview

January 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. NTDP

When: Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

GAME NOTES

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Veteran Line Production

- The Stars will look to the Maltais-Pechar-Loomer line to help get them back in the win column tonight. The trio has combined to record 14 points (8+6) over the last four games. Maltais set up Loomer for Lincoln's only goal last Saturday and Pechar has recorded a point in all but seven games this season. The three players have combined to play 233 games over the last three seasons.

Key 2: Continue The Dominance

- Tonight begins a stretch of four straight games against Eastern Conference teams over the next two weekends for the Stars. Lincoln is 7-2 against the East and has not played a cross-conference opponent since a weekend sweep on the road against the Chicago Steel, Nov. 15-16. That weekend was also the most recent time that the Stars swept both games against one opponent in the same weekend.

Key 3: Sustain Strong Starts

- Last weekend marked only the second and third times this season that the Stars did not win when scoring first. Lincoln is 13-2-1 when lighting the lamp first and has lost three of its last four games when scoring first (Dec. 7 at Fargo). The Stars' 16 times scoring first are tied for sixth-most in the USHL.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

Gameday Preview - Lincoln Stars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.