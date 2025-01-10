Gameday Preview
January 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
STARS vs. NTDP
When: Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:05 p.m.
Where: Ice Box
Tickets: lincolnstars.com
Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)
Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)
GAME NOTES
Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation
Key 1: Veteran Line Production
- The Stars will look to the Maltais-Pechar-Loomer line to help get them back in the win column tonight. The trio has combined to record 14 points (8+6) over the last four games. Maltais set up Loomer for Lincoln's only goal last Saturday and Pechar has recorded a point in all but seven games this season. The three players have combined to play 233 games over the last three seasons.
Key 2: Continue The Dominance
- Tonight begins a stretch of four straight games against Eastern Conference teams over the next two weekends for the Stars. Lincoln is 7-2 against the East and has not played a cross-conference opponent since a weekend sweep on the road against the Chicago Steel, Nov. 15-16. That weekend was also the most recent time that the Stars swept both games against one opponent in the same weekend.
Key 3: Sustain Strong Starts
- Last weekend marked only the second and third times this season that the Stars did not win when scoring first. Lincoln is 13-2-1 when lighting the lamp first and has lost three of its last four games when scoring first (Dec. 7 at Fargo). The Stars' 16 times scoring first are tied for sixth-most in the USHL.
