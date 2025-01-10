Hawks Win Game and Shootout, Both 2-1

January 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks improved to 2-0 in overtimes since Christmas, edging the Omaha Lancers 2-1 in a road shootout Friday at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

The result marked the Hawks' second shootout win in six tries this season. Waterloo is now 3-8 in games played beyond regulation. However, that includes a December 29th overtime victory against the Fargo Force.

After a scoreless first period, Omaha recorded the game's opening goal 1:22 into the second. Sam Scheetz moved through the right circle and snapped in the transition tally from near the dot.

The lead lasted a little more than nine minutes until Sam Huck tied the contest at 10:38. Matthew Lansing flipped the puck across the face of goal from the right circle, with Huck positioned near the opposite post to bat in the opportunity out of midair.

Waterloo could not capitalize on a five-minute power play late in the second. The Hawks had two more minutes on the advantage during the third, finishing the night empty-handed on special teams. Omaha also went 0-for-2 during their power plays, both in the final frame.

Following a scoreless overtime, Teddy Townsend converted Waterloo's first shootout attempt with a low shot past Mikhail Yegorov. David Hruby answered, putting Omaha's first try under the crossbar from close range.

However, Kam Hendrickson denied the next two Lancer bids, including a pad save on Davis Borozinskis in the second round. Blake Barnes pushed Omaha's last attempt wide. Waterloo had gone ahead moments before when Nicholas Kosiba tucked in Waterloo's third chance.

Hendrickson defeated his former team with 22 official saves. Yegorov made 30 stops.

The Black Hawks continue their road weekend on Saturday in Cedar Rapids against the RoughRiders. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Waterloo's next home game is January 17th against the Lancers, also beginning at 7:05 p.m. Seats for all 2024/25 Black Hawks home games are on sale from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

Waterloo 0 1 0 0 - 2

Omaha 0 1 0 0 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-1, Omaha, Scheetz 4 (Hruby, Borozinskis), 1:22. 2, Waterloo, Huck 6 (Nycz, Lansing), 10:38. Penalties-Katin Oma (major-elbowing, game misconduct), 14:11.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Peddle Wat (cross checking), 8:13; Battaini Oma (bench minor-too many men), 12:38; Schultz Wat (hooking), 15:36.

1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Waterloo 2 (Townsend G, Huck NG, Kosiba G), Omaha 1 (Hruby G, Borozinskis NG, Barnes NG).

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 12-10-8-1-1-32. Omaha 11-7-4-1-0-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 2; Omaha 0 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Hendrickson 5-6-2-0 (23 shots-22 saves). Omaha, Yegorov 3-12-2-1 (31 shots-30 saves).

A-1,954

Referees-Grant Hendrich, Lukas Stork.

Linesmen-Sean Rounds, Joshua Rosenbaum.

