Green Bay Beats Chicago 5-3

January 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, WI - The Green Bay Gamblers won their third straight game after scoring two goals in both the first and third periods to send them past the Chicago Steel 5-3 at the Resch Center Friday night for Sportsman's & Trade Workers Night and Bud Night.

Aidan Park and Reece Cordray led the Gamblers with a pair of two-point performances after Park finished with a goal and an assist while Cordray had two assists.

Green Bay held onto a 3-2 lead after two periods and Park added an insurance goal 3:43 into the third period off assists from Will Zellers and Egor Shilov to put the Gamblers up two goals. Chicago's Callum Croskery responded with a goal three minutes later, but Green Bay would add a goal from Niles Benson down the stretch to seal the victory.

Geno Carcone opened the scoring 9:09 into the first period off an assist from Park, but Chicago answered with a goal from William Tomko 30 seconds later to tie the game at 1-1. Nick Knutson scored to put the Gamblers back on top at the end of the first period, but once again the Steel responded with a goal early in the second period to level the score. Elliot Gulley scored his first goal as a Gambler with 42 seconds to play in the second period off an assist from Park to put Green Bay ahead for good.

Green Bay, which improved to 17-14-1, outshot the Steel 36-28 in the contest and killed four of Chicago's five power plays. Gamblers goaltender Gavin Moffatt stopped 25 of the 28 shots on goal he faced.

The Gamblers will hit the road Saturday to take on the Chicago Steel in the second game of a home-and-away series at 6:05 p.m. at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Illinois.

Green Bay's next home game will be Jan. 23 when the Gamblers take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. at the Resch Center. The game will be Dash For Cash Night, Lego Night, Family Night and Skate With Night, buy your tickets online at gamblershockey.com.

