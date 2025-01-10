Omaha Comes up Short in the Shootout

OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers began and concluded week 15 Friday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against the Waterloo Black Hawks. The Lancers and 'Hawks would meet for the first time this season however; this would be just the first of the Lancers' next three games in a row where they will face off with Waterloo.

The first period would go back and forth between the two clubs with both Mikhail Yegorov and Kam Hendrickson backstopping everything for each team to help keep the game at a scoreless tie after the first.

The Lancers would open up the scoring in the second period just under a minute and a half in with forward Sam Scheetz snapping one past his former teammate to put the Lancers up 1-0. Mid-way through the second, Waterloo would answer with forward Sam Huck batting one out of mid-air to knot it up at one goal apiece. The Lancers would kill off a 5-minute major from defenseman Mikhail Katin to end the middle frame with the game still tied at one.

The third period would be a defensive struggle leading to another scoreless period of play. The fans would be treated to free hockey as the Lancers and 'Hawks would head to overtime. Neither team would find the back of the net in the overtime period leading to the first shootout of the season for the Lancers. Waterloo would defeat Omaha in the shootout 2-1 to lead the 'Hawks to an overall 2-1 win.

The Lancers are off tomorrow night but will be back in action next Friday in Waterloo, Iowa to take on the same Waterloo Black Hawks club. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

