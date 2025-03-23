Omaha Comes Up Short Against Tri-City

March 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, NE- The Omaha Lancers traveled west to take on the Tri-City Storm in a weeknight matchup. The Lancers defeated Tri-City in overtime Saturday Night on home ice in 'come- from-behind' fashion. Tri-City would look to avenge that loss On their home ice.

In the first period, Tri-City would take control throughout. Forward Attila Lippai would get the scoring started for the Storm mid-way through the first to give Tri-City the 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, Tri-City would get on the board once again with forward Carson Pilgrim to help widen the Tri-City lead at 2-0 going into the second period of play.

In the second period, Tri-City would pick up where it left off in the first as forward Artemi Nizameyev grabs another for the Storm to make it 3-0. Shortly thereafter, Attila Lippai would get his second of the game to extend the lead at 4-0. Finally, forward Ashton Dahms would score to make it a commanding 5-0 Tri-City lead going into the third. In the third, Artemi Nizameyev would add a second marker of the night to make it 6-0. Forward Paul Bloomer would tack on another goal to make it 7-0 Tri-City. The Lancers would manage to get one goal on the board coming by way of forward Caden Lee while the Lancers were shorthanded to finish off a score of 7-1.

Lancers come back home Friday Night to take on the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

