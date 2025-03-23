Third Win of the Week

March 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Two power play goals and a strong performance by netminder Calvin Vachon pushed the Waterloo Black Hawks to a 3-1 road win against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Saturday at ImOn Ice.

It was Waterloo's third win in five days. The Hawks also prevailed on Tuesday in Sioux Falls (5-4 in a shootout) and Saturday in Dubuque (7-3). That string of results moves Waterloo to within five points of clinching home ice during the first round of the USHL Clark Cup Playoffs.

Vachon stopped 22 of 23 shots and was less than three minutes from recording his second shutout of the season. His performance was crucial to a four-for-four night on the penalty kill. The result also moved Vachon into a tie with Jared Moe for fifth on Waterloo's junior-era list for career wins. He and Moe both have 37 victories.

Brendan McMorrow gave the Hawks a lead with a goal on Waterloo's first shot of the night. Eight seconds into a power play, McMorrow moved himself into a shooting position right of the crease and squeezed the puck between AJ Reyelts and the short side post. The goal at 5:59 was one of just three Waterloo shots in the first period, but was still enough to have the Hawks on top at intermission.

The score remained unchanged during the second, although Waterloo put 11 shots on net.

They were only credited with two shots in the final period, but both of them went into the net. At 7:45, Easton Hewson blasted in his first Black Hawks goal. He was set up in the deep slot by Teddy Townsend during Waterloo's third advantage of the game.

Cedar Rapids drew back within a goal with 2:08 to go. After a faceoff left of Vachon, the netminder stopped Joseph Mense's shot from the right point. However Amine Hajibi was positioned at the side of the net to knock in a bouncing rebound.

That goal was scored six-on-five. Reyelts was back on the bench for an extra attacker again in the final minute when Sam Huck sealed Waterloo's win with an empty netter. Chasing down the puck to save icing, he lifted it into the open cage from the left circle with 39.1 seconds to go.

The Hawks play their fourth consecutive road game on Tuesday night when they visit the Des Moines Buccaneers at 6:30 p.m.

Waterloo 1 0 2 - 3

Cedar Rapids 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period-1, Waterloo, McMorrow 23 (Compton), 5:59 (PP). Penalties-Brady Wat (roughing), 1:07; Astapovich Cr (roughing), 1:07; Deering Wat (cross checking), 2:41; Slezak Cr (cross checking), 5:51.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Hajibi Cr (high sticking), 4:14; Peddle Wat (slashing), 7:34; Brady Wat (10-minute misconduct), 16:16; Fenton Cr (10-minute misconduct), 16:16.

3rd Period-2, Waterloo, Hewson 4 (Townsend), 7:45 (PP). 3, Cedar Rapids, Hajibi 16 (Mense, Nelson), 17:52. 4, Waterloo, Huck 14 19:20 (EN). Penalties-Hawkins Wat (slashing), 1:56; Mense Cr (tripping), 7:11; served by Misiak Wat (bench minor-too many men), 15:27.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 3-11-2-16. Cedar Rapids 6-8-9-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 2 / 3; Cedar Rapids 0 / 4.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 15-9-3-2 (23 shots-22 saves). Cedar Rapids, Reyelts 18-18-1-3 (15 shots-13 saves).

A-2,843

