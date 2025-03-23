Steel Explode for 11 Goals in Win over NTDP

March 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







PLYMOUTH, MI - Blake Vanek recorded a hat trick in his second USHL game, and the Chicago Steel (19-31-5-1, 44 pts.) registered their highest scoring output in three years with 11 as nine Steel skaters recorded multi-point games in an 11-2 win over the USA Hockey NTDP U17 team (20-30-1-2, 43 pts.) Sunday afternoon at USA Hockey Arena.

Vanek scored his first career goal in the second period before scoring again in the second and once in the third to help the Steel register five out of six possible points in a three-game weekend against the NTDP.

Chris Reiniger scored his fifth goal of the season and Cam Briere scored for the third consecutive game, his 14th of the year. Adam Valentini extended his point streak to seven games with his 17th goal of the season and Ashton Schultz also tallied his 14th goal of the season.

Luke Goukler sniped his 12th goal while Hudson Gorski and Arseni Marchenko each scored their third goals. Owen Tylec potted his sixth goal of the year.

Goaltender Jack Parsons stopped 15 of 17 shots for his 12th win of the season and second in three games.

The 11 Steel goals are the most they recorded in a single game since April 9, 2022 when they scored ten times in a 10-3 win at home over Green Bay.

The NTDP got on the board at 2:35 of the first period when the Steel got caught at the blue line, allowing Logan Stuart to get behind the defense. Stuart had his initial shot stopped but pounced on the rebound to put the U17s up 1-0.

It was all Chicago following the NTDP goal, starting with Reiniger capping off a solid shift with a snipe through a Tylec screen under the crossbar to tie the game at one.

Just past the midway point of the first, Vanek cashed in with his first of the game to put the Steel ahead 2-1, shoveling a Will Tomko rebound home after it slipped out of the grasp of NTDP netminder Brady Knowling.

Less than five minutes later, Alex Calbeck began a great breakout and gave to Briere who hit the gas to create space on the left wing before firing low glove-side to make it 3-1.

Chicago made it a three-goal lead just 29 seconds later when Teddy Mutyrn sped through the neutral zone and got a step around a defender before sending a shot on goal. Knowling made the first save, but Valentini scored on the rebound, making it 4-1.

The Steel capped off the five-goal first period one minute later as Schultz stepped into the high slot and released a laser that trampolined off the back bar and out to make it 5-1.

Chicago scored its five first period goals in a span of 12:03.

In the second period, the U17s momentarily turned the tide with a goal at 3:44 from Landon Hafele to bring the NTDP within three.

The Steel replied with a pair of goals, starting with Vanek tallying his second goal of the night on a snipe from the right wing that made it 6-2.

Knowling was relieved in net following Vanek's second goal by Luke Carrithers.

Goukler made it a 7-2 Steel lead three minutes later with a rising shot from the left circle that beat Carrithers over the glove.

The Steel added four more goals in the third period to end Sunday's contest with five unanswered goals.

Just 57 seconds into the third frame, Gorski tapped in a magnificent backdoor feed from Briere to make it 8-2.

With seven minutes left, Mutryn made a great move to maintain possession and dropped a pass to Marchenko at the blue line who deked around a defender before firing a wrist shot through Carrithers.

Tylec got in on the scoring with a shot from the slot following a feed from behind the net from Goukler.

Chicago capped off the scoring with Vanek's third of the game, completing the hat trick.

The last 11-goal game for Chicago was against the USA Hockey NTDP U17 team on Jan. 9, 2021 during an 11-2 win that included seven second period goals. Steel alumnus and current Utah Hockey Club forward Josh Doan recorded a hat trick in the game.

The Steel will return to home ice next weekend for a pair of big giveaways starting on Saturday, March 29 at 6:05 pm CT for a limited-edition 25th Season Rusty Bobblehead Doll Giveaway presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.

Chicago will host Part 2 of the team's Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Sunday, March 30 at 3:05 pm CT and fans can stick around after the game for Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

March 30 is the final Lou Malnati's Family Pack game of the season, where fans can get four tickets, four hot dogs, four chips, four sodas/waters, four chuck-a-pucks, and two Lou Malnati's Personal Pizza coupons for just $60.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, March 29 vs. Sioux City Musketeers | 6:05 pm CT | 25th Season Rusty Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

Sunday, March 30 vs. Sioux City Musketeers | 3:05 pm CT | Part 2 of Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram | Full Team Post-Game Autographs | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

Saturday, April 5 at Youngstown Phantoms | 5:05 pm CT

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.