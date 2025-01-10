Stampede Fall to Capitols 5-3 for First Loss of 2025

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Madison Capitols, 5-3, earning their first loss of 2025. Newcomer Logan Renkowski scored his first USHL goal, while Austin Baker and Ben Wilmott added tallies to keep the team competitive. Goaltender Aiden Wright recorded his first loss in six starts.

The first period began slowly, with the game's first penalty assessed to the Madison Capitols at 6:27. Diego Johnson was called for delay of game after multiple faceoff violations, giving the Stampede a two-minute power play. Despite the advantage, Sioux Falls failed to convert, allowing Madison to strike first. The Capitols capitalized at 10:42, with forward Ryker Lee scoring on a breakaway, assisted by Bobby Cowan and Charlie Michaud. The Stampede quickly responded with a goal from newcomer Logan Renkowski, who capitalized on a backhanded pass from Noah Urness for an open lane in front of the net. Both Urness and Reid Varkonyi earned assists on Renkowski's milestone goal, sending the teams into the first intermission tied at one.

The second period proved costly for the Stampede, as the Capitols scored three unanswered goals. Sioux Falls began the period on the power play after Bobby Cowan was penalized for interference, but their struggles on the man advantage continued. Madison's second goal came on an unusual play when Stampede goaltender Aiden Wright, positioned behind the goal line, inadvertently carried the puck over it after making a save. Ian Scherzer was credited with the goal following an official review. Madison extended their lead to 3-1 at 10:14 when Jackson Nevers intercepted a Gennadi Chaly pass in the offensive zone and scored unassisted. The Capitols added another goal at 14:37, with Ian Scherzer scoring his second of the night, assisted by Diego Johnson. The three-goal period left Sioux Falls facing a steep deficit heading into the third.

The Stampede mounted a comeback attempt in the third period, narrowing the gap to one goal. At 4:29, forward Austin Baker scored five-hole on Madison goaltender Caleb Heil after a solo effort. Javon Moore provided the assist. With 2:50 remaining, the Stampede pulled Wright from the net for an extra attacker, a move that paid off as Ben Wilmott scored on a rebound, beating Heil on the stick side. However, the Capitols sealed their victory with an empty-net goal by Scherzer with 27 seconds remaining, securing a 5-3 win.

Despite the loss, Sioux Falls outshot Madison 36-31. The Stampede now hold a 21-7-2 record and remain atop the Western Conference standings after Fargo fell to Des Moines.

Goaltender Aiden Wright made 26 saves in his sixth consecutive start. He now has a 13-4-1 record with a .907 save percentage.

The Stampede will seek redemption tomorrow night in the Hockey Day South Dakota finale at the PREMIER Center. The day's events begin at 10:00 a.m., with a full schedule available on sfstampede.com. The first 500 fans at the evening game will receive the second set of 2024-25 Stampede trading cards, courtesy of Midwestern Mechanical. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. for the Hockey Day South Dakota matchup presented by Hockey Headquarters.

Fans can also look forward to post-game activities, including a chance to skate with the team. Additionally, a special outdoor skate will take place on Sunday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at McKennan Park and Tuthill Park. Player appearance details for the outdoor skate will be announced Sunday morning.

