Steel Fall to Gamblers in Green Bay

January 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GREEN BAY, WI - Despite tying the game twice through the first two periods of play and drawing within one late, the Chicago Steel (9-21-2-0, 20 pts.) were outscored 3-1 in the final 21 minutes of play and held to one goal on five power play chances as they fell to the Green Bay Gamblers (17-14-1-0, 35 pts.) 5-3 Friday night at the Resch Center.

Chicago's Will Tomko scored his seventh goal of the season in the first period and Owen Tylec potted a shorthanded goal in the second, while Callum Croskery scored his first USHL goal in the third. Goaltender Jack Parsons made 24 saves in defeat.

Chicago earned the game's first power play before the halfway point of the first period and, despite several threatening looks at the net, but couldn't break through with a score.

At 9:09 of the first, Green Bay took advantage of a Steel turnover along the right half wall that created a chance for Aidan Park who was denied by Parsons on the first shot, but Geno Carcone jumped on the rebound to put Green Bay on the board.

The Steel responded just 30 seconds later when a blue-line dump in by Hudson Gorski deflected to Tomko in the slot who fired a perfect shot past Gamblers netminder Gavin Moffatt to knot the game at one.

It took the home team just over a minute following Chicago's goal to get back into the driver's seat when Reece Cordray lobbed a cross-ice pass to the backdoor for Nick Knutson, whose shot was partially stopped by Parsons, but the puck fluttered into the air and bounced over the goal line, giving the Gamblers a 2-1 lead.

At the tail end of the period, Parsons was blitzed with a plethora of dangerous chances in the defending zone, faceing a total of 15 shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Less than three minutes into the second period, Chicago maintained the offensive zone and had a handful of strong looks, forcing Moffatt to stay precise. The Gamblers survived the push and flipped the script with a two-on-one the other way, but Parsons made a superb stop on a shot from the left faceoff circle to keep the Steel within one.

The Gamblers went to the power play later in the frame, and the league's top power play stalled and gave Chicago a chance. Tobias Ohman created a turnover and tried to funnel a pass to Owen Tylec which was denied, but the Gamblers failed to clear their zone, giving Ohman another shorthanded chance that he converted with a five-hole goal to tie the game, 2-2.

It was the first shorthanded goal for the Steel this season and just the third shorthanded goal allowed by Green Bay.

With 13 minutes left in the middle frame, Ohman looked to get a goal of his own and posted a productive shift, possessing the puck for much of his time on the ice and getting two heavy shots away on Moffatt.

Shortly after Ohman's impressive efforts, Teddy Mutryn got behind the Green Bay defense for a breakaway but his wrist shot rattled off the right post.

The bruising back-and-forth battle continued into the final moments of the second when Green Bay went to another advantage and again came narrowly close to converting on a backdoor pass, but Parsons stood tall and made a powerful slide from right to left to make a big stop.

Green Bay relentlessly kept the pressure on the Steel and created a two-on-one with under a minute to go, but this backdoor pass attempt was stopped by Croskery, who dropped to a knee and blocked the pass.

Moments after the great defensive effort from Croskery, the Gamblers made another push to get on the board and were successful when Cordray turned and sent a shot towards the goal and Elliot Gulley turned and pushed his skate to deflect the puck past Parsons and in with 42 seconds left in the period.

The officials ruled it a good goal on the ice and went to review the play for what appeared to be a distinct kicking motion, but the call stood, confirming the 3-2 lead for the Gamblers.

Green Bay extended its lead to two goals at 3:43 of the third period after Aidan Park scored his team-leading 17th goal while on the power play to make it a 4-2 game.

The Gamblers went to the penalty kill after the goal, allowing Chicago's power play to go to work once again, and the Steel capitalized with their only tally on the advantage.

After his initial shot was blocked from just beyond the slot, Croskery swooped in to gather his rebound and wristed a shot past Moffatt for his first USHL goal to bring the Steel back within one.

The momentum was short-lived for the Steel, as Niles Benson scored his third goal of the season one minute later to cap off the scoring and cement the Gamblers two-goal win.

Chicago had two opportunities on the power play following Benson's goal, including a major penalty assessed to Green Bay, but the Steel failed to convert.

Chicago will return home to host Green Bay on Saturday, January 11 at 6:05 pm for a Hockey Stick Cooler Bag Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by Meyer Signs and Graphics.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Star Wars Ticket Pack, which includes two tickets to Star Wars Night on Saturday, Jan. 18 plus a Steel Light-Up Saber. The package costs just $40.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, January 11 vs. Green Bay Gamblers (6:05 pm CT) | Hockey Stick Cooler Bag Giveaway presented by Meyer Signs & Graphics (first 500 fans) Friday, January 17 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT) Saturday, January 18 vs. Green Bay Gamblers | Star Wars Night

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.