Stars Drop Weekend Opener to Dubuque

November 1, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars fell for only the second time to an Eastern Conference opponent with a 4-1 loss to the Dubuque Fighting Saints Friday night at the Ice Box.

Dubuque (10-3-0-0) scored three times in the third period with two empty-net goals. Gavin Cornforth scored on a rebound at the far post at the 10:40 mark of the frame.

Etienne Lessard scored the Stars' lone goal with a shot from the right point at the 4:30 mark of the third. His heavily screened shot from the near wall tucked in just underneath the cross bar to tie the game.

A turnover behind the Stars net led to the game's first goal at the 17:41 mark of the second when Cooper Dennis one-timed the puck into the top right corner of the net.

Lincoln (9-3-0-0) emptied its net with just over two-and-a-half minutes to go but surrendered empty-net tallies at the 18:17 and 19:10 marks.

The Stars conclude the weekend Saturday night at Omaha in the first rivalry matchup of the season. The puck drops at 6:05 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

