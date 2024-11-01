Cloutier Stops 38 Shots in Win in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI - In their first meeting since last season's playoffs, Chicago scored three second period goals to take control of the game and Louka Cloutier made 38 saves to lift the Steel (6-8-0-0, 12 pts.) to a 6-2 win over the Green Bay Gamblers (4-6-1-0, 9 pts.) at Resch Center Friday night.

Cloutier was excellent in the crease, facing 40 shots for the second straight game while recording his fourth win of the year.

Chicago scored a goal in each period and all six Steel goals were scored by different skaters, starting with Aidan Dyer's fourth score of the season. Ashton Schultz added his second goal of the year as well as Charlie Pardue. Tobias Ohman and Reid Conn each scored their third goals of the year and Teddy Mutryn scored an empty net goal to tie the team lead in goals with five.

The home team got off to a running start and jumped on a two-on-one chance just a minute and a half in, but Cloutier made a quick left pad stop.

Chicago then flipped the momentum for a sizable portion of time, spending nearly two full minutes in an offensive cycle in the attacking zone but couldn't convert.

The Steel found the goal they were looking for at 8:07 of the opening frame after Alex Calbeck found Chris Reiniger moving in from the point. Reiniger received the pass in stride and directed a shot-pass into the slot where Dyer deflected it just underneath the crossbar for a goal.

Calbeck had a secondary assist on the goal for his first career USHL point.

The spirited rivalry continued as Green Bay replied just a minute later when leading scorer Aidan Park sauced a pass to a streaking Will Zellers who deked his way to the crease and tucked a goal past Cloutier to tie the game at one.

Dyer nearly added his second goal of the opening period, making a great move around a defender at the left circle and cutting to the slot before releasing a shot that was narrowly turned away by Gamblers' goaltender Gavin Moffatt.

Just 1:30 into the second period, Lev Katzin was issued a five-minute major and a game misconduct after a dangerous trip on Steel defenseman Alex Calbeck that gave Chicago a lengthy man advantage.

With a fresh ice surface, the Steel went to work and two minutes later, moved back in front when Dyer fired a pass toward the goal crease that Schultz deflected over Moffatt for his second goal of the season.

Later on, Chicago made it a two-goal lead following one of the best offensive shifts of the season that ended with a superb shot from Ohman.

After winning an offensive zone faceoff, the Steel maintained the attacking zone for a full minute with a pristine display of passing from low to high and back before Ohman skated in from the point and released a sizzling snapshot from the right circle that glanced off the left post and in for his third goal of the season.

The Steel continued to hum on offense and earned their first three-goal lead since the opening game of the season on September 20 against Des Moines.

After a Green Bay chance was snuffed out, Erick Comstock gave to Schultz, who fired a shot-pass from the left half wall. The pass was initially blocked, but Pardue took three whacks at the available puck before finally getting enough loft on a shot to put it over Moffatt to make it 4-1.

Comstock posted a secondary helper on the goal for his first point in the USHL.

The Steel outshot the Gamblers 10-9 in the second period.

Cloutier made a plethora of ten-bell saves in the first two periods, but none were better than his stop on former teammate Anthony Cardilli who tried to slide a shot five-hole but was shut down early in the third period.

The Gamblers cut the lead to 4-2 on an Aidan Park power play goal, but Cloutier and the Steel shut the door for the remainder of the game.

Green Bay had a chance to cut the deficit even further with a five-minute power play with eight minutes left, but Chicago killed off the major penalty, and added two more goals to seal the win.

Mutryn's goal was an empty netter from Ohman with under two minutes remaining, and less than a minute later Conn slammed home a goal from the slot to put the finishing touches on the 6-2 win.

