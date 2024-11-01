Saints Down Stars on Friday Night

November 1, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

LINCOLN, NE - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (10-3-0-0, 20 pts) extended their win streak to five with a 4-1 win over the Lincoln Stars (9-3-0-0, 18 pts) on Friday night.

With under 10 minutes left in regulation in a 1-1 game, Luke Malboeuf found a puck at the point and patiently waited to fire a shot toward the net. The original shot was saved, but Gavin Cornforth was there to pot the rebound and give the Saints a 2-1 lead with 9:20 remaining in the third. His fifth of the season put Dubuque in front and the Saints never surrendered the lead.

The Fighting Saints battled the Stars for nearly 40 minutes without either team scoring, but Dubuque finally broke through late in the second. Charlie Arend forechecked a puck free to Cooper Dennis in the slot and Dennis fired home his third of the season. It was Arend's fourth point in the last five games and Dennis added an assist later on for his second-straight multi-point game.

Entering the game, the Saints' penalty kill and the Lincoln power play each led the league respectively. In the only matchup of the night, Dubuque killed a first-period minor penalty and did not face a power play the rest of the night.

Jan Špunar made 31 saves on 32 shots in Friday's win to win his sixth decision in seven starts this season. Špunar out-dueled Lincoln's Yan Shostak, who entered the night with the league's best save percentage.

The only Stars goal came on a deflection that beat Špunar early in the third period that tied the game at one before Cornforth's game-winning tally.

The Fighting Saints earned their 10th win and 20th point of the season, the first USHL team to reach both marks so far.

Dubuque puts its five-game win streak on the line on Saturday night in a road matchup against the Tri-City Storm.

