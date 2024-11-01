Gameday Preview

November 1, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. FIGHTING SAINTS

When: Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

GAME NOTES

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Win The Special Teams Battle

- The Stars enter tonight's game with the top power-play in the USHL while the Fighting Saints have the league's top penalty kill. Lincoln has scored on the man advantage in back-to-back games after a 2-for-3 effort last weekend and has twice scored multiple power-play goals in a game (Sep. 21, 3-for-5 vs. Green Bay and Oct. 18, 2-for-4 at Youngstown). Dubuque's three-game streak of zero power-play goals allowed came to an end on Tuesday when it surrendered two goals in six shorthanded instances.

Key 2: Beasts Against The East

- Lincoln is 5-1 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. It's only cross-conference loss came in the second game of the season, Sep. 21, with a 3-1 loss to Cedar Rapids. Since then, the Stars have rattled off four straight wins against the East.

Key 3: Light The Lamp

- The Stars have scored at least three goals in each of their last nine games but have not scored five times in a game since Sep. 28. That marked the third time in the first four games that Lincoln lit the lamp at least five times. The Stars' 43 goals are tied for third-most in the USHL.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.