Stampede Struggle in Waterloo

November 1, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Waterloo, IA - The Stampede fell to the Waterloo Blackhawks in their Friday night face-off at Young Arena. Ethan Wyttenbach earned the first goal of the night while newcomer Tai York got a goal in his first game in blue and gold. Goaltender Ryan Manzella made his third consecutive start after a shutout performance last weekend.

For the second game in a row, the Stampede earned the first goal of the night. Before attaining that goal, the Herd spent time on the man advantage after Waterloo was called for too many men on the ice. The team could not convert on the power play, but at 11:20 Stampede points leader Ethan Wyttenbach earned his fifth goal of the season on a rebound shot. Waterloo was quick to respond, though, and earned two tallies before the end of the period. After a good start, the Herd started the second period with a one-goal deficit.

The Stampede failed to make up the deficit in the second period as their struggles on special teams continued. Herd defenseman Matthew Grimes was called for checking from behind at 7:17 of the second period and the Blackhawks took advantage to earn their third goal of the night. At 14:05, the Stampede went on a 5-on-3 advantage but they, again, failed to convert. Waterloo's Michael Phelan ended up on a breakaway right out of the penalty box to score a short-handed goal. The goal gave Waterloo a 4-1 lead at the end of the period.

The third period sealed Waterloo's victory as both teams earned a goal. Less than five minutes into the period, the Herd gave up an easy goal after the puck was misplayed by goaltender Ryan Manzella. On their fifth power play of the night, the Stampede earned their second goal. Newly acquired Tai York earned the goal in his first game in blue and goal on a tip-in on a Bryce Ingles shot. The goal marked just the third power-play goal for the team this season. The goal was just too late for a comeback by the Herd. The group fell to the Waterloo Blackhawks 5-2.

The Stampede were outshot 36-20 by the Blackhawks.

Goaltender Ryan Manzella made 31 saves and moved to 3-1-0 on the season. He now holds a .898 save percentage.

Next weekend, the Herd travels to Kearney, N.E., to take on the Tri-City Storm. On Friday night, fans can head to either Sioux Falls Buffalo Wild Wings locations to watch the game with fellow members of Stampede Country. On November 12th, the Stampede will return home to take on Sioux City Musketeers. Then, on November 16th, the organization will host their annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Royal River Casino and Hotel.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.