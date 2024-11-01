Five Hawks Score on Friday

November 1, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks closed a four-game homestand at Young Arena by defeating the Sioux Falls Stampede 5-2 on Friday.

The win bumped Waterloo to 2-0-2 during those four games. Overall, the Hawks are now 4-0-2 when skating at the rink on Commercial Street this season.

Sioux Falls scored first, but Waterloo was ahead by the first intermission. The opening goal came from Ethan Wyttenbach at 11:20. He capitalized after Calvin Vachon had stopped Alex Rybakov's wraparound try. The rebound found Wyttenbach at the inside edge of the right circle.

The Hawks answered less than two minutes later. Brock Schultz won a faceoff back to Teddy Mallgrave. The big defenseman slid to the slot and elected to pull the trigger on a shot which made it through traffic and under the crossbar.

Then Ryan Zaremba gave Waterloo the lead at 16:40. He carried the puck up ice two-on-one; an attempted pass for Chase Jette bounced right back to Zaremba, who was left with an open side.

Waterloo scored twice on special teams in the second. During their first power play of the game, quick passing left Brendan McMorrow with a wide-open side at 7:49. Grady Deering handled the puck just inside the blue line before slinging it to the opposite circle. Kaeden Hawkins fed it from there back across the slot, connecting with McMorrow at the edge of the crease.

The Stampede had a chance to change the trajectory of the game with 69 seconds of five-on-three power play time later in the period. They could not convert, and instead, the Hawks added to their lead while shorthanded at 15:35. Michael Phelan served the first of the two penalties against Waterloo. Twenty-one seconds after he returned to the ice, a blocked shot came his way, setting up a partial breakaway originating from inside his own blue line. Phelan fended off John McNelis and snapped in a wrister from the slot.

JJ Monteiro added an unassisted goal 3:40 into the third, stealing a puck behind the net to score on an unassisted wraparound.

The Stampede drew one back on a power play with 5:37 to go when Tai York tipped a shot by Bryce Ingles.

Calvin Vachon recorded the win with 28 saves, including a dozen in the opening period.

The Hawks now go on the road for three consecutive games beginning on Saturday night in Des Moines against the Buccaneers. The next home game at Young Arena will be Friday, November 15th against the Tri-City Storm.

Sioux Falls 1 0 1 - 2

Waterloo 2 2 1 - 5

1st Period-1, Sioux Falls, Wyttenbach 5 (Rybakov), 11:20. 2, Waterloo, Mallgrave 2 (Schultz), 13:10. 3, Waterloo, Zaremba 5 (Nycz), 16:40. Penalties-Huck Wat (bench minor-too many men), 4:05.

2nd Period-4, Waterloo, McMorrow 7 (Hawkins, Deering), 7:49 (PP). 5, Waterloo, Phelan 1 (McMorrow), 15:35 (SH). Penalties-Grimes Sf (cross checking), 7:17; Phelan Wat (cross checking), 13:14; Mallgrave Wat (tripping), 14:05; Wilmott Sf (checking from behind), 19:31.

3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Monteiro 1 3:40. 7, Sioux Falls, York 1 (Ingles, McNelis), 14:23 (PP). Penalties-Monteiro Wat (hooking), 11:23; Mallgrave Wat (cross checking), 14:13.

Shots on Goal-Sioux Falls 13-9-8-30. Waterloo 12-11-13-36.

Power Play Opportunities-Sioux Falls 1 / 5; Waterloo 1 / 2.

Goalies-Sioux Falls, Manzella 3-1-0-0 (36 shots-31 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 4-2-1-0 (30 shots-28 saves).

A-2,031

