Fighting Five: Saints Visit Stars for First-Place Matchup

November 1, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (9-3-0-0, 18 pts) continue a three-game road trip when they visit the Lincoln Stars (9-2-0-0, 18 pts) on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Top-Tier Tango

The Saints meet the Stars on the road on Friday in a matchup of the top-two teams in the USHL entering the weekend. The Fighting Saints sit atop the East with 18 points in 12 games played, while Lincoln has 18 points in 11 games at the top of the West.

Despite a pair of power-play goals allowed on Tuesday in Waterloo, the Saints' penalty kill sits at 90.7% and leads the USHL. It will match up with the league's best power play on Friday with the Stars capitalizing on 30.3% of their power-play chances.

2. Strong Stopper

Jan Špunar stopped 30 of 33 shots on Tuesday in Waterloo, finishing a 134:14 stretch of continuous shutout hockey. Špunar made all three saves in the shootout to earn the win.

Špunar enters the weekend with five wins in six starts for the Fighting Saints and is fourth in the USHL with a .922 save percentage.

3. D-Man Demolition

All three Saints goals in regulation on Tuesday came from defensemen, including a power-play goal by Josh Niedermayer. Matthew Desiderio and Dryden Allen each converted in the third period on Tuesday as well.

Six of the eight Saints' defensemen have recorded a point this season, totaling eight goals and 27 points from the blue line. Allen scored his first USHL goal on Saturday and followed with another on Tuesday.

4. Wild West

The Saints' continue their three-game Western Conference road trip this weekend with matchups against the Stars and the Storm. Through 12 games, the Fighting Saints have played just three against Eastern Conference opponents.

Dubuque enters the weekend with a four-game win streak and a 3-1-0-0 record in road games. Lincoln is 4-1-0-0 at home with the lone defeat coming last week against Tri-City.

5. Star Style

Lincoln sports the stingiest defense in the USHL so far this season. The Stars have allowed just 25 goals in 11 games with strong goaltending making a difference.

Yan Shostak has won six of his seven games and leads the league with a .949 save percentage and 1.28 goals against average. Shostak is tied with Špunar and two others for the league lead with a pair of shutouts, but Shostak missed both games last weekend for Lincoln after leaving the game early on Oct. 19. William Prowse is the backup with four wins in five starts and an .876 save percentage.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at the Ice Box and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

Fighting Five: Saints Visit Stars for First-Place Matchup - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.