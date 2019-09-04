STARS Dallas Stars Release 2019-20 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
September 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars announced today the team's roster for the 2019-20 training camp, which will take place at Comerica Center in Frisco from Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15. The on-ice sessions of the training camp will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
The roster of 63 players includes 37 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Please click here to view the club's full roster.
All on-ice sessions are free and open to the public with free parking available in the garage at Comerica Center. Victor E. Green, Dallas Stars Ice Girls and the Dallas Stars Street Squad will be on hand with interactive games throughout the day Saturday and Sunday, and food and drink will be available from the newly renovated concession area in Comerica Center. For more information about training camp, please visit DallasStars.com/TrainingCamp.
Please see below for a full schedule of events:
Friday, Sept. 13
8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. - On-Ice Session One
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. - On-Ice Session Two
12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. - On-Ice Session Three
Saturday, Sept. 14
8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. - On-Ice Session One
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. - On-Ice Session Two
12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. - On-Ice Session Three
Sunday, Sept. 15
8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. - On-Ice Session One
10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. - On-Ice Session Two
12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. - On-Ice Session Three
Please note: Times for all on-ice sessions are subject to change
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars and return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the upcoming season on October 4, 2019. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
