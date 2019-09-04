Moose Announce 2019-20 Single-Game Tickets On-Sale Date

September 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - Single-game tickets for the 2019-20 Manitoba Moose home schedule go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Tickets can be purchased online at moosehockey.com/tickets, through the Manitoba Moose App, or at the Bell MTS Place Box Office.

Guarantee your seats for promotional games including the Home Opener (Oct. 11), Remembrance Day (Nov. 11), Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 7), New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), the 20th Season Game (Feb. 7) and Country Music Night (March 28). Click Here for the full rundown of this season's game promos and themes.

Manitoba Moose Seat Holders will be able to purchase additional single-game tickets at package pricing beginning Monday, Sept. 9.

A special pre-sale will be available to Moose Mail subscribers, Winnipeg Jets Waitlist Members, Seat Holders and Share Partners beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Single-game tickets start at $29 (includes all fees).

Fans heading to Moose games in a group can find savings in the Me+3 four pack which includes four tickets to a single game for the price of three tickets.

The Moose have also introduced the 10-Ticket Flex Pack as a new ticket purchasing option for the 2019-20 season. Flex Packs can be redeemed however the purchaser chooses, for example, one ticket to 10 games or 10 tickets to one game and anything in between. 10-Ticket Flex Packs start at $22 per ticket (includes all fees).

