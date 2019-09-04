New Jersey Devils Announce Prospects Challenge Roster
September 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils have released their roster for the 2019 Prospects Challenge. New Jersey will join the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, and Pittsburgh Penguins in the challenge, September 6-9, at Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY.
- 2. - Colton White (D)
- 14. - Joey Anderson (F)
- 24. - Ty Smith (D)
- 31. - Gilles Senn (G)
- 33. - Akira Schmid (G)
- 41. - Michael McLeod (F)
- 42. - Nathan Bastian (F)
- 46. - Blake Speers (F)
- 50. - Evan Cormier (G)
- 51. - Brandon Gignac (F)
- 53. - Egor Sharangovich (F)
- 57. - Mitchell Hoelscher (F)
- 59. - Fabian Zetterlund (F)
- 62. - Xavier Bernard (D)
- 67. - Marian Studenic (F)
- 70. - Nikita Popugaev (F)
- 71. - Colby Sissons (D)
- 73. - Mikhail Maltsev (F)
- 74. - Ludvig Larsson (F)
- 75. - Jeremy Groleau (D)
- 78. - Noah King (D)
- 81. - Michael Vukojevic (D)
- 82. - Nikita Okhotyuk (D)
- 83. - Nicholas Canade (D)
- 86. - Jack Hughes (F)
- 89. - Jesper Boqvist (F)
- 90. - Graeme Clarke (F)
Single-game tickets for season members can be purchased September 9 while the general public can get tickets beginning September 11. The Devils will open up the 2019-20 season at home on Saturday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Utica Comets.
