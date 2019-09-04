Paul Valukas Joins Reign Hockey Operations Staff

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Paul Valukas has been named as the team's strength & conditioning coach.

Valukas joins the Reign staff from Ethos Colorado Training Facility, where he has worked as a strength & conditioning coach since 2018. Throughout his professional career, Valukas has also worked with the Chicago Blackhawks organization, as well as Denver University and the University of Wisconsin men's and women's hockey programs. A Chicago native, Valukas graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2015 and earned his Master's Degree from Denver University in 2018.

