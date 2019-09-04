'Canes Re-Sign McKeown to One-Year, Two-Way Deal

September 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed defenseman Roland McKeown to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2019-20 season. The contract will pay McKeown $700,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level with a $90,000 guarantee.

"Roland is a reliable defenseman who is also able to contribute offensively," said Waddell. "He was a big part of Charlotte's success last season and we're excited to bring him back."

McKeown, 23, registered 25 points (4g, 21a) in 70 AHL games with the Checkers in 2018-19. The 6'1", 195-pound defenseman led the team and finished tied for seventh in the AHL in plus/minus with a plus-30 rating. McKeown also added three assists in 10 AHL playoff games as Charlotte captured their first-ever Calder Cup Championship. He has posted 60 points (12g, 48a) in 210 career AHL games. McKeown made his NHL debut on Nov. 4, 2017 at Arizona and has tallied three assists in 10 career NHL games, all during Carolina's 2017-18 season. The Listowel, Ont., native was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round, 50th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft. He was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Kings along with a first-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft (Julien Gauthier) in exchange for Andrej Sekera on Feb. 25, 2015.

The Hurricanes play their first exhibition game of the 2019 preseason at Tampa Bay on Sept. 17, and open their 2019-20 regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 3 at PNC Arena. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.