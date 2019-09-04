2019 Senators Single-Game Tickets Available September 5

Single-game tickets for Belleville Senators home games in 2019 will be available for purchase starting on Thursday, Sept. 5.

On-sale for the general public will begin at 2pm for the 18 home games at CAA Arena this calendar year, including the team's New Year's Eve matinee against the Laval Rocket. 2019-20 Season Ticket and Flex Package holders as well as Brigade loyalty members will have an advanced window from 12pm-2pm to purchase their single-game tickets. To join the our mailing list and receive access, click here.

Ticket prices start as low as $19.50 on Wednesdays, $20.50 on Fridays and $21.50 on Saturdays, New Year's Eve and Family Day. Prices are subject to applicable taxes and surcharges.

Fans are also reminded that groups of ten or more can purchase tickets to all games at $18.50 through the team's front office. For more information on available group outings, please click here.

The first half of the Sens' home schedule includes the first ever visits of Rockford and Milwaukee while Bridgeport, Hershey, Providence and Hartford make their lone visits to Belleville. The Senators will also host 11 North Division match-ups including two games against Toronto and three against Laval while another all-Canadian match-up with Manitoba completes Belleville's home 2019 schedule.

Single-game tickets for all remaining home games in 2020 will be released later in the season.

To purchase single-game tickets, please click here or visit the Belleville Senators' Box Office.

The Sens' Box Office, located outside Gate 1 of CAA Arena, is open from 12pm-5pm, Tuesday through Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday. The Box Office will be open at noon through the end of the first intermission on game days.

Fans are reminded that the most affordable way to watch Senators hockey in 2019-20 is through a season ticket or flex package.

