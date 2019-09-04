Chicago Wolves Honor Military and Veterans Throughout 2019-20 Season

September 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Illinois -- The Western Conference champion Chicago Wolves are proud to recognize the dedication of our veterans and active military throughout the 2019-20 American Hockey League season.

Inspired by the national observation of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the Wolves host Military Appreciation Weekend on Nov. 9-10 at Allstate Arena. Saturday's 7 p.m. game vs. Manitoba and Sunday's 3 p.m. game vs. Rockford will feature multiple salutes to the military -- and several thousand local schoolchildren will perform a medley of patriotic songs prior to Sunday's game.

The Wolves will wear exclusive Military Appreciation jerseys, presented by Turtle Wax, for a pair of home games: Saturday, Jan. 18, vs. Milwaukee and Sunday, Jan. 19, vs. Rockford. These game-worn and autographed jerseys will be auctioned and raffled that weekend to raise money for military-related charities and causes.

On Saturday, March 28, the Wolves host Salute to Military Families Night presented by Kia. In addition to recognizing the sacrifices made by every member of a military family, the Wolves are organizing a Military Resource Fair prior to the 7 p.m. game vs. San Antonio. The event connects supportive organizations and companies with veterans seeking information about their services and programs.

The Wolves also shine the spotlight on a Hometown Hero on the ice prior to home games. If you know someone who has made a difference in our community or around the world, nominate them to be recognized as a Hometown Hero at bit.ly/WolvesHometownHero.

The Wolves host their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 5, against the Grand Rapids Griffins and the first 5,000 fans receive a 2019 Western Conference champions banner courtesy of Jewel-Osco. To secure tickets for the opener -- or to arrange season-ticket packages and group outings -- visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

