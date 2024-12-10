Stanley Cup to Appear at December 21 Checkers Game
December 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Stanley Cup will appear at the Charlotte Checkers game on Saturday, Dec. 21!
The cup, which was won by Charlotte's NHL affiliate, the Florida Panthers, last season, will be available for photo opportunities at 2 p.m. in the East Charlotte Room of the Bojangles Coliseum Complex for those that have tickets to that day's game against the Bridgeport Islanders. This opportunity will last until the game begins at 4 p.m. The Cup will then be used in special presentations throughout the evening.
Tickets for the game are now available. Please visit our Individual Tickets page or Promotions Schedule for more details.
