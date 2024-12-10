Bears Loan Jace Isley to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has loaned forward Jace Isley to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Isley, 22, has appeared in nine games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder this season, posting four points (1g, 3a) and 13 penalty minutes. The 6'2", 201-pound center was recalled by the AHL's Utica Comets on Nov. 17, and the Bears acquired him in a trade with the Comets on Nov. 29.

With the Utica in 2023-24, Isley made his AHL debut on Dec. 8, 2023 versus Bridgeport and scored his first AHL goal on Jan. 12, 2024 versus Cleveland. He skated in seven games with the Comets last season, striking for one goal.

The native of Grand Prairie, Alberta had 23 points (6g, 17a) in 55 games with Adirondack during his rookie season last year.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at XL Center. Hershey returns home to host the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Members 1st Bobblehead Night, when all fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead of Bears captain Aaron Ness, presented by Members 1st Credit Union.

