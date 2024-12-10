Rangers Reassign Talyn Boyko from Wolf Pack to ECHL's Tulsa Oilers

December 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Talyn Boyko to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Boyko, 22, has appeared in seven games with the Oilers this season, posting a record of 4-2-1. The native of Drumheller, AB, has recorded a .917 save percentage and a 2.41 goals-against average in his seven appearances.

He made his AHL debut during Game 1 of the 2024 Atlantic Division Finals against the Hershey Bears on May 16. He played in 8:59 in relief.

Boyko was selected in the fourth round, 112th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

