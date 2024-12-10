Penguins Recall Defensemen Justin Lee and Mats Lindgren

December 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled defensemen Justin Lee and Mats Lindgren from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Lee has skated in 11 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, recording no points. The 24-year-old rearguard has appeared in 21 career AHL games across three seasons, all with the Penguins.

Lee, who hails from Waskada, Manitoba, played in three games for Wheeling this past weekend, posting one goal and one assist. He gathered 33 points (9G-24A) in 63 games with Wheeling as a rookie last year. During the Nailers' nine games in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Lee put up three goals and six assists for nine points and a plus-6 rating. He led the team's defensemen in all four categories.

Prior to turning pro, Lee suited up for four seasons at the University of Denver. Lee and the Pioneers captured the NCAA National Championship in 2022, a season in which Lee produced a career-best 16 points (3G-13A). The following year, the native of Waskada, Manitoba captained Denver and won NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year.

Lindgren has played in two games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, both of which were wins over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The 20-year-old recorded no points and two penalty minutes in those contests.

In 14 games with Wheeling, Lindgren produced three goals and six assists for nine points.

Last season, he topped Red Deer Rebels blueliners with 34 assists and 41 points while producing a junior career-high seven goals. In 220 career WHL games with Red Deer and the Kamloops Blazers, Lindgren amassed 24 goals and 105 assists for 129 points. Furthermore, in 38 WHL playoff games, he gathered 21 points (3G-18A).

Lindgren was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 11, against the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop between the Penguins and Checkers is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

