Kaliyev Joins Reign on Conditioning Loan

December 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings announced Tuesday that forward Arthur Kaliyev has joined the Ontario Reign's American Hockey League roster on a conditioning loan.

Kaliyev, 23, was injured while with the Kings during September's training camp and has yet to appear in a game this season. Kaliyev was signed to a one-year contract on Sept. 18 for the 2024-25 season.

The native of Tashkent, Uzbekistan skated in 51 games for Los Angeles last season, posting seven goals and 15 points (7-8=15) as part of his third straight 15-point season. He also skated in his 150th career NHL game on Nov. 16 against Florida.

Originally selected by the Kings in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Kaliyev has tallied 35 goals and 36 assists for 71 total points over 188 career regular-season contests. The 6-2, 210-pound winger's best individual season came in 2022-23, where he tallied 28 points (13-15() in 56 games played. Kaliyev also skated in 40 AHL games for Ontario during the 2020-21 season and recorded 31 points (14-17=31).

Prior to turning pro, Kaliyev starred with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), scoring 248 points (126-122=248) in 192 games, setting the record for most points in team history on Feb. 1, 2020. He also became the first player in Hamilton's history to record a 100-point season in 2018-19 with 102 points (51-51=102) in 67 games. Kaliyev also totaled 13 points (4-9=13) in 25 career postseason games with Hamilton, capped by an OHL Championship in 2018.

Internationally, Kaliyev represented the United States at both the 2020 and 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championships. Over a combined 12 games, Kaliyev registered seven goals and seven assists for 14 total points (7-7=14) and helped Team U.S.A. to a gold medal victory in 2021.

